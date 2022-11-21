Nicholas Pooran, the captain of the West Indies at the 2022 T20 World Cup, stepped down from the white ball captaincy of the former world champions on Monday. Pooran cited "the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup" as the reason behind the decision. At the 2022 T20 World Cup, West Indies could not qualify for the Super 12 stage after winning just one match in the preliminary group stage. Despite being grouped with teams like Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland, West Indies finished at the bottom of the table.

Pooran was named the West Indies captain in ODIs and T20Is in May this year after the retirement of Kieron Pollard.

"I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup. I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year," Pooran said in a statement.

"The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond."

Porran added that he would continue to serve the West Indies team as a player.

"This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you. There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role. By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player. I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times," Pooran said.

"I am very thankful to CWI for the opportunity and faith shown in me and for the support that I have received by our devoted fans since taking the role, and to my teammates who have worked so hard as well. I know we have it in us to carry West Indies cricket forward and be proud."

Featured Video Of The Day

"Absolutely Majestic": AIFF Secretary General To NDTV On FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony