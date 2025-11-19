NZ vs WI Live Score 2nd ODI: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the second ODI in Napier. McLean Park last hosted an ODI in 2019. New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Christchurch by seven runs. Daryl Mitchell, who made a century for New Zealand in that match, will miss the rest of the series with a groin injury. Mark Chapman has replaced Mitchell in the playing XI. For West Indies, opening batter Ackeem Auguste got the nod ahead of Alick Athanaze. (Live Scorecard)