New Zealand vs West Indies Live Score Updates 2nd ODI
New Zealand vs West Indies Live: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the second ODI in Napier.
New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Scorecard© AFP
NZ vs WI Live Score 2nd ODI: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the second ODI in Napier. McLean Park last hosted an ODI in 2019. New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match at Christchurch by seven runs. Daryl Mitchell, who made a century for New Zealand in that match, will miss the rest of the series with a groin injury. Mark Chapman has replaced Mitchell in the playing XI. For West Indies, opening batter Ackeem Auguste got the nod ahead of Alick Athanaze. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2025, Nov 19, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ
WI
21/1 (7.4)
McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.74
Batsman
Ackeem Auguste
13 (23)
Keacy Carty
3* (6)
Bowler
Matt Henry
16/0 (4)
Kyle Jamieson
4/1 (3.4)
NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
No run.
Back of a length, on off. Ackeem Auguste miscues the pull into the gap at mid-wicket for a single. The West Indies are 20/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
Banged in short, around the fifth stump line. Ackeem Auguste goes back and looks to hook, but fails to connect on this one. The umpire signals it one bumper for the over.
Fuller than a good length, on off. Ackeem Auguste gets forward and knocks it off the inner half, back to Henry.
Back of a length on off. Ackeem Auguste gets rushed and mistimes the pull to mid-wicket.
Fuller than a length, on the middle and leg. Keacy Carty clips it toward mid-wicket and takes one.
Keeps it on a length, in the channel, around off. Keacy Carty looks to defend from the crease but ball goes close to his outside edge.
On a length and at the stumps. Keacy Carty knocks it toward mid-on and sets off for a single.
Nicely bowled! Fuller than a length, and swings away, past the driving blade of Keacy Carty.
JAFFA! Lands it on a good length and moves away to go very close to the outside edge of Carty.
Fuller than a length, on off. Ackeem Auguste turns it into the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
Pitched full, moves back into the off-stump line. Keacy Carty bunts it toward mid-off and scampers across for a quick single.
Keacy Carty comes in at number 3.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Kyle Jamieson draws first blood! Fuller than a length, around off. John Campbell looks to heave it across the line, but gets the outside edge that flies toward the deep third region. Blair Tickner settles around and holds onto a fine catch. West Indies are rocked early.
Fuller than a length, just outside off. Ackeem Auguste strokes it nicely through covers for a couple.
FOUR! SMASHED! Short of a good length, on off. Ackeem Auguste shimmies down the pitch, flat-bats it over the bowler and down the ground for a thumping boundary.
On a length, on off. John Campbell dabs it toward the backward point region and calls for a single. He slips mid-way onto the pitch, but a misfield allows him to complete the single.
Fuller than a good length and well outside off. John Campbell looks for an expansive drive but fails to connect.
Skiddy length ball, on the leg pole. John Campbell looks to flick across the line but misses and wears on the pad.
Short of a good length and shapes away, around off. John Campbell has a poke at it but fails to connect.