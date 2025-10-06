New Zealand vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: New Zealand will be taking on South Africa in their next Women's World Cup 2025 match on Monday in Indore. An improved bowling performance will be topmost on New Zealand's agenda while South Africa will aim to work on batting form. Both the teams faced shocking defeats in their respective opening games. While defending champions Australia brushed aside New Zealand by 89 runs in a Trans-Tasman rivalry, the Proteas women were crushed fair and square by England, who won by 10 wickets. (Live Scorecard)