New Zealand vs South Africa, Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: New Zealand will be taking on South Africa in their next Women's World Cup 2025 match on Monday.
New Zealand vs South Africa Women's ODI World Cup 2025, Live Updates: New Zealand will be taking on South Africa in their next Women's World Cup 2025 match on Monday in Indore. An improved bowling performance will be topmost on New Zealand's agenda while South Africa will aim to work on batting form. Both the teams faced shocking defeats in their respective opening games. While defending champions Australia brushed aside New Zealand by 89 runs in a Trans-Tasman rivalry, the Proteas women were crushed fair and square by England, who won by 10 wickets. (Live Scorecard)
Match 7, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 06, 2025
Play In Progress
NZ-W
52/2 (15.1)
SA-W
Holkar Stadium, Indore
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.43
Batsman
Georgia Plimmer
16 (47)
Sophie Devine
0* (1)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
12/1 (4.1)
Nadine De Klerk
9/1 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
No run.
IN THE AIR... LANDS JUST SHORT!
On middle, on a length, Georgia Plimmer tucks it to short mid-wicket. Georgia Plimmer has now played 45 balls and has scored just 14 runs.
Overpitched outside off, Plimmer drives it to extra cover.
Straight and full, on middle. Georgia Plimmer makes some room for herself and drives it back to Klerk.
Length ball, cutting in from off. Georgia Plimmer stands tall and bunts it back to the bowler.
Full and around off, Plimmer works it along the ground to long on for a single. 50 UP FOR NEW ZEALAND WOMEN!
FIVE WIDES! Misses the radar completely, and sprays miles outside off, beyond the tramline. Plimmer tries to slash it away, but misses, and Sinalo Jafta, who is standing up to the wickets, also couldn't do much to stop it. The ball races to the fence behind her.
Nagging length, around off, punched to cover.
Straight and full, on off. Georgia Plimmer drills it straight. Masabata Klaas bends low to her right and gets it deflected, but luckily for Devine, at the other end, the ball rolls past the stumps. Had the ball smashed into the stumps, it would have been curtains for Devine.