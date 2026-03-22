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New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Score Updates
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Updates: New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Wellington.
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Score Updates© AFP
New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Updates: New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Wellington. Currently leading 2-1 in the series, the Blackcaps will aim to gain an unassailable lead over the Proteas in the match. Ahead of the fourth match, New Zealand have been dealt another setback, with Tom Latham ruled out due to injury. Latham sustained a blow to his thumb from South African fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I at Eden Park on Friday. Latham has been replaced by Tom Blundell, who is returning to T20I cricket for the first time since April 2025. (Live Scorecard)
4th T20I, South Africa in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2026, Mar 22, 2026
Play In Progress
NZ
SA
51/1 (6.1)
Hnry Stadium, Wellington
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.27
Batsman
Tony de Zorzi
9* (11)
Connor Esterhuizen
41 (24)
Bowler
Zakary Foulkes
11/0 (2)
Cole McConchie
1/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
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NZ vs SA, 4th T20I, Live Updates
1 run.
Darted on the pads, fuller-length. Esterhuizen flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Solid shot. Cole McConchie bowls the off-cutter, slightly full and straight, around off. Esterhuizen gets low and hammers it down the round for a boundary.
Flights it again, fuller and around off. Tony de Zorzi knocks it to cover for a single.
Loops it up a fuller delivery, slanting on leg. Tony de Zorzi is beaten for the flight as he tries to slog it away.
Cole McConchie starts a bit too full and wide of off. Esterhuizen leans and crunches it to sweeper cover for a single.
That's the end of the Powerplay. Four double digit overs sandwiched between two quiet ones to sum up the field restrictions for both sides. Tony de Zorzi has struggled for timing, but Connor Esterhuizen is batting with fluency, and has scored the bulk in this stand. The good thing for the Proteas is that they haven't lost many wickets which is always a huge positive to build on a good score. As New Zealand look to break this partnership, Cole McConchie is called into the attack now.
Superb final over of the Powerplay from Foulkes. Drops it short and around leg, Tony de Zorzi lets it sail over his head. The bowler gets away with this one.
Excellent again from Zakary. Pace-off, fuller delivery from around the wicket on leg. Tony de Zorzi keeps it out on the leg side.
Oh, a mix-up, but no harm done. Shorter delivery, down leg. Tony de Zorzi stays on the leg side and tries to pull, but mistimes it to short fine leg. The fielder dives to his left and stops. Esterhuizen wanted a single but Tony denies the call.
Zakary Foulkes bowls it slightly short and cramps the batter for room, around leg. Tony de Zorzi gets inside the line to hit it away but miscues it on the off side.
Touch fuller length and on middle, climbs off the surface. Tony de Zorzi forced to play it straight but splices his shot to short third man.
Hard-length delivery on middle. Esterhuizen bunts it in front of mid-wicket for a run. 50 is up for South Africa.
Constant changes in bowling as the hosts search for another breakthrough. Zakary Foulkes (1-0-10-0) is back on, replacing Ben Sears.
On a length and on middle. Esterhuizen nudges it through mid-wicket for a single. 16 runs off the over.
Leg bye! A good length delivery, nipping in from around leg. Tony de Zorzi looks to flick but misses and it rolls off the pads to point for a leg bye.
A slower half-volley from Neesham, on middle. Connor flicks it to square leg for a single.
SIX! Picks it up perfectly. Esterhuizen is on a roll! A bit too straight, full and on the pads. Connor picks up and wrists it away over square leg for a six. 14 runs off half the over.
FOUR! That's more controlled. Short again, a bit into the surface and keeps it wide. Connor Esterhuizen frees his arms and slaps it in the vacant cover region for a boundary.
FOUR! Streaky but South Africa have all the momentum right now. James Neesham bangs it short and bowls outside off. Connor Esterhuizen looks to pull but gets a top edge, over short third man for a boundary.