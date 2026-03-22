New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I, Live Updates: New Zealand will be squaring off against South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Wellington. Currently leading 2-1 in the series, the Blackcaps will aim to gain an unassailable lead over the Proteas in the match. Ahead of the fourth match, New Zealand have been dealt another setback, with Tom Latham ruled out due to injury. Latham sustained a blow to his thumb from South African fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I at Eden Park on Friday. Latham has been replaced by Tom Blundell, who is returning to T20I cricket for the first time since April 2025. (Live Scorecard)