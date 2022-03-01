South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj said that he is grateful for the opportunity of playing in the Test series against New Zealand. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the standout performers with the ball in the final innings as South Africa defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday. "It's always nice to end up on the winning note. Luckily the rain gods were on our side and managed to get us back on the field. Thanks to the coaching staff, I'm just working on my game and always waiting for the opportunity. I just want to make an impact in the team's win, I just keep bowling and bowling when I'm not playing and try to follow a routine," said Keshav Maharaj after the final day.

"That has not only helped me from a motivational and confidence point of view but also to contribute to the team's victory. The faith that Dean showed in me, I'm grateful for the opportunity. The coaches have been working with me in the nets and on the various aspects of my game," he added.

Resuming Day 5 at 94/4, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell kept New Zealand in the game and the duo mixed caution with aggression to help the hosts. In the first session, South Africa was able to take just one wicket as Lutho Sipamla got the better of Conway (92).

However, in the second session, the complexion of the entire game changed as South Africa took wickets in a hurry and once Blundell (44) lost his wicket, New Zealand's innings went completely downhill.

In the end, the hosts were bundled out for 227, handing South Africa a 198-run win. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returned with three wickets each.