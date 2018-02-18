New Zealand vs England: Colin Munro Slams 4th Fastest T20I Fifty

New Zealand opener Colin Munro entered the record books on Sunday against England at Hamilton as he slammed his seventh T20I fifty in only 18 balls. The swashbuckling batsman also became the third batsman to score fourth fastest Twenty20 fifty equalling Australia's David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Indian middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh leads the coveted list who scored a 12-ball fifty against England in the maiden T20I World Cup in 2007. With this feat, Munro also became the first player with three fifties in less than 20 balls in T20I cricket.

Reaching T20I 50s in 18 balls or less - most times

3 - Colin Munro

2 - Glenn Maxwell

In the process, he also holds the distinction of hitting the fastest fifties in T20Is for New Zealand. He hit a 14-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2016, another fifty in 18-balls against West Indies in 2018 and his third, again an 18-ball half-century came on Sunday against England.

Fastest fifties in T20I cricket for New Zealand

14 balls - Colin Munro v SL, 2016

18 balls - Colin Munro v WI, 2018

18 balls - Colin Munro v ENG, Today

Munro looked unstoppable in New Zealand's chase of 195-run target against England in the 6th T20I at Hamilton. He was eventually dismissed on 57 off 21 balls hitting three fours and seven sixes. Munro had made a blistering start as he scored 29 runs in his first 10 deliveries.