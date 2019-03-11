 
New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Taken To Hospital

Updated: 11 March 2019 09:01 IST

Kane Williamson suffered a left shoulder injury while diving in the field during Bangladesh's first innings.

Despite a shoulder injury, Kane Williamson scored a gritty 74 for New Zealand vs Bangladesh. © Twitter

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had to be taken to the hospital on Monday after injuring his shoulder during the second Test between New Zealand vs Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Midway through the second Test, Williamson headed to the hospital for scans on his left shoulder with a team spokesman described the hospital as a "precautionary" measure. Williamson suffered a left shoulder injury while diving in the field during Bangladesh's first innings on Sunday. Williamson still came out to bat but looked in discomfort and twice needed the attention of the medical staff when he batted.

Despite carrying an injury, Williamson scored his 30th Test half-century before being dismissed for 74 by spinner Taijul Islam.

The first two days of the Test were washed out but fine weather is forecast for the remainder of the match.

Meanwhile, Ross Taylor neared a double century, punishing Bangladesh for dropped catches as New Zealand gave themselves a shot at second Test victory on Monday despite losing two days to rain in Wellington.

The hosts raced past the Bangladesh first innings total of 211 in the third over after lunch on day four and by tea they were 372 for three, 161 ahead.

Taylor, dropped twice on 20, was unbeaten on 185 with Henry Nicholls on 93.

Despite having the first two days washed out, New Zealand were in no mood to settle for a draw as they pushed to wrap up the three-match series with a game to spare having comprehensively won the first Test.

They plundered 334 runs off just 64 overs on Monday for the loss of one wicket.

(With AFP Inputs)

Highlights
  • Kane Williamson taken to hospital for scans on injured shoulder
  • Williamson injured his left shoulder while fielding
  • Despite the injury, Williamson scored a gritty 74 for New Zealand
