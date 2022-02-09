New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia on Wednesday agreed to "abandon" the upcoming T20 mini-series, scheduled to be played in Napier next month. The short, four day long series, set down for McLean Park, Napier on March 17, 18 and 20, was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions at the trans-Tasman border.

However, with those plans now substantially delayed, and no MIQ accommodation available for the Australian side on their scheduled arrival into New Zealand, NZC has been given no choice but to abandon the series.

The three-game series has been cancelled due to New Zealand's border controls and quarantine requirements.



We look forward to seeing the Trans-Tasman rivalry resume when we meet New Zealand in the #T20WorldCup opener later this year. pic.twitter.com/4ymaQxXHsq — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 8, 2022

As a consequence of this (and given the cancellations would have left the Hawke's Bay region with a substantially reduced international programme) the BLACKCAPS-Netherlands T20 on March 25, previously scheduled for Bay Oval, Tauranga, will now be played at Napier's McLean Park.

NZC chief executive David White said the move to call off the tour was inevitable given the restrictions at the border.

"At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria. However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series," he said in an official release.

"It's disappointing - but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports, and we're grateful for the international schedule we have," he added.

Promoted

White noted the series was a late addition to the New Zealand summer schedule and expressed his thanks to CA for their support, and their attempts to assist with the season.

The remainder of the home international summer remains unaffected.