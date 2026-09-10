New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner has turned down a Big Bash League contract to prioritise the Black Caps' Test assignments against India and Australia. Santner was approached by Adelaide Strikers but decided against taking up the offer, with New Zealand's international commitments taking precedence. "When you look ahead to the summer we've got, India here for white ball and Tests and Australia away - there's not many bigger than that - it's quite an exciting time. "I'd like to still be part of that," Santner told the 'New Zealand Herald'.

"The offer was good, I'm not going to lie. They knew it would have to be a good offer for me to entertain it with contracting and what would come up.

"I did entertain the thought of it, but coming back to what we've got coming up, even if I'm not going to play every game of Test cricket, I still feel like there's a role for me," he added.

The Black Caps are scheduled to host India in a full series, including two Tests, from October 22 to December 1 before travelling across the Tasman for a four-Test series against Australia.

The 34-year-old also remains keen to continue in the leadership role and believes staying involved with the national team is the better option at this stage of his career.

"I don't want to give up captaincy. If that was part of the deal, it was a no brainer for me. There were chats that it could have worked. But for me, sitting without a central contract and trying to captain, I don't know if that would sit right at this stage." New Zealand's centrally contracted players are required to be available for the Super Smash in January, which currently overlaps with the BBL and South Africa's SA20.

Several New Zealand players have instead taken casual contracts, giving them greater flexibility to participate in overseas franchise leagues while remaining available for international cricket.

Santner said he understood why players were choosing that route, particularly given the significant financial difference between international cricket and franchise tournaments.

"There's no judgment with guys taking casual deals. We aren't going to keep up with the money for some of these other opportunities going around," Santner said.

"But for me, I still want to be part of New Zealand cricket and what we've got coming up."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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