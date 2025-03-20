New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon enjoyed a game of street cricket with former India captain Kapil Dev in New Delhi. Luxon and Kapil teamed up to take on New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel and Ross Patel, who retired from international cricket in 2022. In a video posted by PM Luxon on Instagram, which has now gone viral on social media, he and Kapil enjoyed their time while playing with some kids at a special event in the National capital. PM Luxon stole the show as he took two amazing catches in the slip cordon, leaving Taylor and Ajaz amused.

"Working hard in India to hit it out of the park for Kiwis," PM Luxon captioned the video in a joint post with Ajaz Patel.

PM Luxon also shared some pictures on his official X account (formerly Twitter), fielding in the slips while Taylor was having a crack at the young bowlers.

Earlier this week, Luxon met India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two sharing a banter at the joint press meet.

PM Modi was left amused by his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon's hilarious comment on the Champions Trophy 2025 final during their meeting on Monday.

During his address, Luxon said that he deliberately avoided to talk about cricket and the Champions Trophy final in order to prevent a "diplomatic incident".

India defeated New Zealand in the summit clash to claim the Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai. Luxon also mentioned the 3-0 Test series win for New Zealand in India last year that ultimately knocked the Rohit Sharma-led side out of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final race.

"I really appreciate that PM Modi didn't bring up New Zealand's Champions Trophy loss to India, and I didn't mention our Test victories in India. Let's keep it that way and avoid a diplomatic incident," Luxon said while PM Modi was seen laughing at the banter.

Former New Zealand cricket team batter Ross Taylor was also in attendance and even he was left amused by the banter between the two world leaders during the event.

Luxon also praised the Indian cricket team for their dominant display in recent times.

"During PM Modi's tenure, the men in blue (Indian cricket team) have been the most dominant side in cricket, most recently winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai against my men in black (New Zealand cricket team). They broke many many New Zealanders' hearts in the process, including mine. I will be the bigger person and just say congratulations," Luxon said, according to PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)