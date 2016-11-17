New Zealand vs Pakistan: Rain Washes Out First Day's Play of Christchurch Test

The first day of the 1st New Zealand vs Pakistan Test was washed out.

The first day of the 1st New Zealand vs Pakistan Test was washed out. © AFP

Christchurch:

The opening day of the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan was washed out in Christchurch on Thursday.

Play was abandoned just after the scheduled tea adjournment with no sign of the sweeping showers easing.

However, fine weather is forecast for the remaining four days and the umpires are hopeful of making up much of the lost time.

Play on Friday will begin 30 minutes early at 10.30am (2130 GMT Thursday).

Pakistan are on a high coming into the Test after crushing the West Indies last month, while New Zealand are hoping for improvement after a disastrous tour of India.