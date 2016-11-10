 
New Zealand Drop Martin Guptill For Pakistan Tests

Updated: 10 November 2016 11:38 IST

New Zealand will play a two-match Test series against a visiting Pakistan side.

New Zealand Drop Martin Guptill For Pakistan Tests
New Zealand have dropped Martin Guptill from their squad for the Pakistan Tests. © AFP

Wellington:

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill's faltering Test career appeared to be over Thursday when he was dropped from the Black Caps' squad for this month's series against Pakistan.

Guptill was not named in the 13-man squad for the two-Test series after repeatedly failing to showcase his limited-overs form in the five-day version of the game.

He was given a final chance on the recent tour of India but managed only one half century in six innings, continuing his woes against the red ball.

The 30-year-old averages 42.35 in one-dayers but only 29.38 in Tests.

His absence means Indian-born batsman Jeet Raval is likely to earn his debut in the first Test against Pakistan beginning in Christchurch next Thursday.

Raval was considered unlucky to miss out on the India tour but chief selector Gavin Larsen said he should thrive in New Zealand conditions.

"His (domestic) form in recent seasons has been excellent and the opportunity for Jeet to begin his international career in familiar conditions will be important," he said.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme was the other uncapped player named in the squad, while Todd Astle earned a recall four years after his sole Test appearance.

 

 

 

 

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jimmy Neesham, Jeet Raval, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Topics : Cricket New Zealand Pakistan Martin Guptill
Highlights
  • Martin Guptill has been dropped from the New Zealand squad
  • New Zealand will play 2 Tests against Pakistan
  • The matches will be held in Christchurch and Hamilton
