The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sale saw another potential twist as the consortium of Aditya Birla Group and American sports investor David Blitzer also joined the race, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The report claimed that the consortium, who were also in race for buying Rajasthan Royals, are now considering a bid for RCB. If the consortium decides to lodge an official bid, it will become a three-way bidding war with the other suitors being a consortium led by Manipal Hospitals' Dr Ranjan Pai, US private equity firm KKR and Singapore investment major Temasek and the combination of Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment office backed by Wipro founder Azim Premji.

“The Birla-Blitzer consortium, which had thrown its hat in the ring for RR, is now also evaluating an entry into the parallel race for RCB. Binding bids for both IPL teams, RCB and RR, were submitted nearly simultaneously earlier this week, and it's an immensely dynamic situation,” a source told Moneycontrol.

However, no official decision has been taken by the consortium till now and the plans can change in the coming days.

The report also revealed the estimated valuation for the RCB sale.

“Though the sell-side asks for a 100 per cent stake in RCSPL, which is around $2bn, a few prospective suitors are keen to value the target between $1.5 bn and $1.7 bn. Further clarity will emerge on valuations post due diligence, during the binding bid stage, “ the report said.

While there were multiple parties interested in completing the deal, the likes of the Glazers - co-owners of Manchester United - and Adar Poonawalla backed out of the race.

Market insiders indicated that the Diageo group has set a March 31 deadline to finalise the deal.