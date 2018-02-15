 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Nepal Captain 'Can't Speak' After Thrilling Win to Reach Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Updated: 15 February 2018 14:46 IST

The 17-year-old leg-spinner Lamichhane, who will be the first-ever Nepalese IPL player in April with the Delhi Daredevils, had earlier taken 2-40 as Canada posted 194-8 from their 50 overs.

Nepal Captain
Nepal have never reached the World Cup before. © Twitter

Nepal captain Paras Khadka was left "speechless" after his side fought back from the brink of defeat to beat Canada on Wednesday and book a place at next month's 2019 cricket World Cup qualifying tournament. On the final day of the World Cricket League Division Two group stage in Namibia, Nepal were indebted to an unbroken 51-run stand for the final wicket between tail-enders Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC, who hit the winning run off the final ball as they chased down 195.

"I can't speak, the last wicket made 50 odd runs, cricket is just a winner today," Khadka said.

"I feel for Canada, one in a million times you would win those games. Things have just worked out for us, we have been working so hard for all these years and eventually it has happened for us, I am speechless."

The 17-year-old leg-spinner Lamichhane, who will be the first-ever Nepalese IPL player in April with the Delhi Daredevils, had earlier taken 2-40 as Canada posted 194-8 from their 50 overs.

At 144-9 with only 7.5 overs left, Nepal looked set to miss out on a place at the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, but Canada failed to hold their nerve as Karan struck four sixes in a match-clinching unbeaten 42 from 31 balls.

Nepal have never reached the World Cup before, but Wednesday's win continued their rise towards cricket's upper echelons, having been in Division Five alongside the likes of Fiji and Singapore as recently as 2010.

"The fans back home are one of our biggest inspirations and we always thank them. We want to do well, and help Nepal cricket grow," Khadka added.

Nepal will take on Papua New Guinea, Ireland, the Netherlands and two-time World Cup winners West Indies in Group A of qualifying, with the UAE to face Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Scotland and Hong Kong in Group B.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nepal captain Paras Khadka was left "speechless" after the win
  • Nepal fought back from the brink of defeat to beat Canada
  • Nepal booked a place at next month's 2019 cricket WC qualifiers
Related Articles
Sandeep Lamichhane, 17, Becomes First Nepal Player To Bag An Indian Premier League Deal
Sandeep Lamichhane, 17, Becomes First Nepal Player To Bag An Indian Premier League Deal
Under-19 Asia Cup: Dipendra Singh Airee Stars As Nepal Stun Defending Champions India
Under-19 Asia Cup: Dipendra Singh Airee Stars As Nepal Stun Defending Champions India
Nepal U19 World Cup Captain Raju Rijal Faces Age Controversy
Nepal U19 World Cup Captain Raju Rijal Faces Age Controversy
India Demolish Nepal In U-19 World Cup, Rishabh Pant Slams Fastest Fifty
India Demolish Nepal In U-19 World Cup, Rishabh Pant Slams Fastest Fifty
Nepal Shock New Zealand in Under-19 World Cup, Win For Pakistan
Nepal Shock New Zealand in Under-19 World Cup, Win For Pakistan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.