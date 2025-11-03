Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and the Indian cricketing fraternity hailed Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as they finally break their world title drought, securing their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title by beating first-time finalists South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical display at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Just after having eliminated seven-time champions Australia with a record-breaking 339 run chase which included a century by Jeminah Rodrigues and a Harmanpreet Kaur special, Team India overcame the heartbreak of 2005 and 2017 finals.

A fifty and a five-wicket haul by Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma's brilliant 87 followed by two important wickets helped India to a World Cup title that very well could boost the women's cricket scene in coming years.

In an X post, Neeraj Chopra wrote, "World Champions! Congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team as they win their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup title. What a performance!"

Former Indian cricketer Ashwin, in a X post, said, "Congratulations @BCCIWomen, that was one hell of a campaign. Well done to the girls and the entire support staff led by @amolmuzumdar11."

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, in a X post, wrote, "Many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for winning the World Cup. Brilliant play. Deepti Sharma, what a player you are. Shafali, well done."

Former Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, in a X post, wrote, "Incredible win by the women in blue! @TheShafaliVerma's fearless batting and @Deepti_Sharma06's all-round class made all the difference. Champions in every sense of the word! "

First, India posted 298/7 on the board with Shafali (87) and Deepti (58) putting up solid half-centuries. Still, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 101, Deepti (5/39) and Shafali (2/36) managed to put the brakes on the Proteas, bundling them out for 246 runs.

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers also lauded the Indian team for the win, taking to his X account, he wrote, "Congratulations Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women's game is booming... what a final, what a tournament!"

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his X account and wrote, " We r the champions well done Team India. We are so proud of you. Bharat Mahan tha and Rahega hamesha. Jai Hind."

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag, in a X post, wrote, "Champions! Har chauke har wicket, apne Jajbe se poore desh ka dil jeet liya! Proud of our World Champion girls. What a victory. @ImHarmanpreet Kaur aur unki team ne poori generation ko sapna de diya jeetne ka, ladne ka, chamakne ka!"

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane took to his X account and wrote, "Your spirit, grit, and belief brought the World Cup home. Many congratulations to Team India!"

Former Australian wicketkeeper/batter Adam Gilchrist on X said, "Congratulations, Team India, for winning the maiden World Cup. What a brilliant performance by the team."

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

