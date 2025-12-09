Imagine watching a game of cricket while lying on green meadows, enjoying the cool breeze and the scenic beauty of a big lake and golf course beside a lush green cricket ground. These scenes are often associated with cricket grounds in South Africa and even New Zealand, but now it's a reality in Assam. Assam received a major sporting boost as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district. The development has been welcomed as a significant milestone for cricketers and cricket enthusiasts across the state.

SEE VIDEO | Assam News | NDTV Sneak Peek: Assam's New Cricket Ground Surrounded By Scenic Lake And Meadows

Designed with a strong emphasis on ecological balance and modern sporting requirements, the new stadium is expected to open a fresh chapter for cricket in the hill district. According to the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), the project was completed at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

The venue includes gallery seating for around 15,000 spectators and has five dedicated practice pitches, making it suitable for both advanced training and major competitive matches.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said:

"This is a very beautiful location in Umrangso, Assam. Assam Cricket Association and Dima Hasao Council have spent Rs 11 crore to build a very beautiful cricket stadium here. This festival has been organized in the name of our brave man Tularam Senapati of Assam. I have suggested that floodlighting should also be arranged at this venue."

BCCI Secretary Debajit Saikia expressed gratitude for the support extended during the project:

"I am grateful to the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council for allotting 30 bighas of land in August 2021. Once the land was allotted, the Assam Cricket Association decided to develop a full-fledged cricket stadium with practice facilities. After three years of work, the Hon'ble Chief Minister has inaugurated this facility today for the welfare of cricketing fraternities of our state."

He added that following the ongoing international series, performance assessments would be carried out to further strengthen cricket development in the state, expressing confidence in India's performance in the white-ball format.

Assam Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa highlighted the stadium's potential to boost tourism and youth participation:

"This is a gift for us from BCCI and ACA. Umrangso has always been a serene and well-known tourist destination, and with this new stadium, we look forward to promoting sports tourism. We also expect more youngsters to be inspired to take up cricket as they see the excellent facilities now available to them."

The newly inaugurated stadium is expected to emerge as a key cricketing hub in Assam, offering opportunities for both local talent development and potential national-level events