BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has opened up on the criticism that he received following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the England series, earlier this year. At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarkar said even if there were 'hate mails' for him after the duo's retirements, he did not read them as he only looks at official e-mails from the BCCI. Just ahead of the five-match Test series against England, both Rohit and Virat decided to retire from the longest format of the sport. This led to Shubman Gill getting appointed as the Test captain, and India drew the series 2-2.

"I don't read, apart from the official BCCI e-mails," Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

"Both of them have been stalwarts of the game. They both approached us. They felt that it was a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and whatever people might think or not think, that is the reality. Both of them were aware. Perhaps they may not have gone for those two years as Test players. England was a series where we would have loved some experience. The performance was incredible even though we did not win. Under a young captain, it was always going to be difficult. We would have loved some experience, but they had made their decision. Once you have played for as long as they have, and they are sure about what decision they want to make and walk away from a particular format, you have to respect that," Agarkar said.

Agarkar was also asked about Virat and Rohit possibly being a part of India's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the BCCI chief selector said that no decision has been taken yet.

"They are part of the squad at the moment for Australia. They've been incredible players for a long period of time. The 2027 World Cup is a long way away, but you're not going to put them on trial because they have ODI averages of over 50 or close to 50," he said.

"Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration."