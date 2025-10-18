BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar opened up about the 'process' of team selection and disagreements with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma over the years. At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Agarkar said that the role of the selectors is to pick the best possible 15 players for a series but sometimes, that leads to disagreements with captains as well as coaches. Agarkar, who became chairman of the BCCI selection committee in 2023, said that disagreements are healthy and although he did not agree on everything with Dravid or Rohit, he emphasised that all decisions were taken keeping the team's interest in mind.

"Disagreements are healthy. It means that you have more than one option for a particular spot and eventually, it is our decision to make. Rahul Dravid was coach before that and he is a dear friend. We have had some real disagreements with regards to what he wants. That is because we are trying to do what's in the interest of the team and trying to pick the best 15. Similarly with captains, Rohit (Sharma) before this and Shubman (Gill) now. We want to discuss," Agarkar said at NDTV World Summit 2025.

"Out job is to give the best possible 15 to make life a bit easier for the captain and coach. If you don't involve them as part of the discussion, it will be a bit foolish. Eventually, there will be some calls which we don't agree on. But invariably, every call is taken keeping the best interest of the team in mind. But, the selection is not as dramatic as it is made out to be," he added.

Agarkar was also asked about the chances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing in the ODI World Cup 2027 but the BCCI chief selector said that no decision has been taken yet.

"They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but it is not the forum to harp on about individual players. Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration," Agarkar said.