India fast bowler Navdeep Saini turned 28 on Monday, and many in the Indian cricket team and the cricket community took to social media to wish the cricketer on his birthday. "Many happy returns of the day @navdeepsaini96. Wishing you success and a wonderful year ahead," wrote India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter. "Wishing our Karnal Express, @navdeepsaini96, a very very Happy Birthday!" wrote Saini's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the fast bowler from Haryana. "Wishing #TeamIndia speedster @navdeepsaini96 a very happy birthday," wrote BCCI on Twitter.

Many happy returns of the day @navdeepsaini96. Wishing you success and a wonderful year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 23, 2020

Happy birthday once again @navdeepsaini96. Little to celebrate the big day. No cake smash this time. pic.twitter.com/gJ7ptH2FxW — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2020

Wishing our Karnal Express, @navdeepsaini96, a very very Happy Birthday!



May your year be as lit as the stumps and bails you knock over \|/ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/tJaYahYpWD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 23, 2020

Saini is on tour with the Indian team in Australia where India are slated to play three One-day Internationals, three Twenty20 Internationals and four Tests from November 2020 to January 2021.

Saini is part of all three squads on tour and is in line to make his Test debut in Australia when the four-match Test series gets underway in Adelaide from December 17.

Saini, who made his India debut in a T20I against the West Indies in August 2019, has played 10 T20Is and five ODIs so far, picking up 13 wickets in T20Is and five in ODIs.

Saini has played 45 first-class matches and has 125 wickets at 28.30 since his debut in first-class cricket in 2013.

The right-arm pacer turned out for RCB in IPL 2020 and returned six wickets from 13 matches. Overall, he has 17 IPL wickets in two seasons and 49 T20 wickets from 58 matches.