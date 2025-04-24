Multan Sultans pacer Ubaid Shah accidentally slapped teammate Usman Khan during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Lahore Qalandars on Tuesday. The moment unfolded after Ubaid dismissed Sam Billings on the final of the 15th over with the Qalandars chasing 229 for the win in Multan. It was crucial wicket for Ubaid and the Sultans as Billings was playing a blinder, having already smashed 43 off 22 balls, striking at almost 200, before his dismissal. Ubaid celebrated with too much exuberance as he accidentally hit wicketkeeper Usman on the head with an open palm.

Since Usman was not wearing a helmet, he felt the full flow of the lanky pacer's arm. However, a quick medical check confirmed he could continue, and the player too gave a big thumbs up to reaffirm he is fine.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans registered their first win of PSL 10 with a convincing 33-run victory over Lahore Qalandars.

After losing their first three matches, the Sultans bounced back strongly thanks to a stunning half-century by Yasir Khan and a three-wicket haul from Ubaid.

Batting first, Multan posted a massive total of 228 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Yasir blasting a brilliant 87 off 44 deliveries, smashing six fours and six sixes.

He added 89 runs with captain Mohammad Rizwan in just seven overs for the opening stand. Rizwan scored a quick 32 off 17 balls before being cleaned up be Asif Afridi.

Usman too contributed, scoring 39 off 24 balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed's late fireworks added 40 runs from just 18 balls to boost the total.

In reply, Qalandars kept losing wickets at regular intervals, leaving Billings and Sikandar Raza as the final hopes for Qalandars.

Raza top-scored with an unbeaten 50 off 27 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes, but his knock went in vain.