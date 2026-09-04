Namibia vs South Africa Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series 2026: South Africa will focus on avoiding another upset as they take on Namibia in the sixth match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. In their opening game, the Proteas suffered a shocking 18-run defeat. Namibia produced a spirited all-round performance to beat the Bjorn Fortuin-led side. However, South Africa bounced back from that defeat and beat Zimbabwe in two consecutive matches to stay alive in the race for the final. As of now, all three teams remain in contention for the two spots in the final. (Live Scorecard)

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