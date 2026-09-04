Story ProgressBack to home
Namibia vs South Africa Live Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series 2026
Namibia vs South Africa Live Score, T20I Tri-Series 2026: As of now, all the three teams stay in contention for the final two berths.
Namibia vs South Africa Live Score Updates, T20I Tri-Series 2026:© X (formerly Twitter)
Namibia vs South Africa Live Updates, T20I Tri-Series 2026: South Africa will focus on avoiding another upset as they take on Namibia in the sixth match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. In their opening game, the Proteas suffered a shocking 18-run defeat. Namibia produced a spirited all-round performance to beat the Bjorn Fortuin-led side. However, South Africa bounced back from that defeat and beat Zimbabwe in two consecutive matches to stay alive in the race for the final. As of now, all three teams remain in contention for the two spots in the final. (Live Scorecard)
Match 6, T20I Tri-Series in Namibia, 2026, Sep 04, 2026
Play In Progress
NAM
SA
16/0 (2.0)
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Namibia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.00
Batsman
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
7 (4)
Connor Esterhuizen
8* (8)
Bowler
Ruben Trumpelmann
14/0 (1)
JJ Smit
0/0 (0)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Hockey match updates, badminton scores, F1 Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
Namibia vs South Africa Live Updates
SIX! Classical from Connor Esterhuizen, and that's gone a long way back. Full-pitched delivery on off, Esterhuizen walks inside the line and nonchalantly lofts it beyond the sightscreen for a massive six.
Bowler number 3 in the third over for Namibia. Here's JJ Smit into the attack, who replaces Gerhard Erasmus.
Good length in the channel, sliced away towards short third. The fielder gets an awkward bounce and parries it away as the batters pick up two runs. 14 runs off the over.
FOUR! A bit of width on offer and Pretorius pounces on it. Back of a length, around the sixth stump line. Lhuan-dre opens the bat face and plays it off the back foot through backward point for a boundary.
Much better from Trumpelmann. Just short of a good length and in the channel, shaping away. Lhuan-dre Pretorius ends up playing inside the line.
Back of a length, in and around off, Esterhuizen lets the ball come on and nudges it down past point for a single.
WIDE! Quick and short again, but drifted down the leg side. Good diving take from Zane Green, the keeper, to his left.
SIX! For a second, the fielder seemed to be in business, but the ball sails well over his head. Banged in short and at the bodyline. Esterhuizen picks it up and swings it high towards deep backward square leg for a biggie.
Back of a length and over middle, Esterhuizen presses back up on his toes and defends it onto the deck.
Very disciplined start by Erasmus. And it will be the left-arm pacer, Ruben Trumpelmann, to share the attack from the opposite end.
Finally, Esterhuizen gets off the mark. Nice and full, on middle, Esterhuizen leans on and drives it down to long on for one. Just 2 runs off the first over of the game.
Make that four dots on the trot. A bit fuller and around off, punched away to cover.
Too close to cut, and that's three dots in a row now. Shorter and around off, Esterhuizen rocks back to cut but jams it towards point.
Fractionally shorter, on middle, Esterhuizen gets cramped for room and jams it across to the on side again.
Flatter again, straighter in line with the stumps, Connor Esterhuizen tucks it across to mid-wicket.
Off the mark right away. Erasmus bowls it flatter and fires it into the pads. Lhuan-dre Pretorius stays back and tucks it between mid on and mid-wicket for a single.
Righto, done with all the pre-match rituals and it is time to get the ball rolling in Windhoek. The two umpires have made their way out to the middle. Erasmus leads his troops out as the Namibian players take their respective fielding spots. For South Africa, it's a new opening pair. A right-hand, left-hand combination of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen. The captain, Gerhard Erasmus, himself is taking the new ball. Pretorius is on strike. Here we go...
Photographs and anthems - With this being the final league game before the finale, both squads and the support staff line up for photographs, while the crowd continues to stream into the venue ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash. And now, both teams walk to the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be Namibia's first, followed by South Africa's.
PITCH REPORT - The broadcaster begins by saying that the conditions are bright and sunny and also points out that it is chilly in Windhoek as well with a high of 19 degrees Celsius. Informs that it is the same surface that was used for the previous match, while also highlighting the way the ball and the abrasive surface assisted the spinners. The broadcaster notes that there is a decent covering of grass, but the pronounced cracks running through it tell a different story. Notes that coming out of the dry season here in Windhoek, sitting at 1,640 metres above sea level, there simply hasn't been enough moisture in the air to aid growth, even with plenty of watering. Adds that the result is a surface that's abrasive by nature, offering turn for the spinners and some variable bounce for the seamers too. Reckons there should still be runs on this pitch, but stresses that the batters will need to apply themselves properly to cash in.
Let's now hear from Kwena Maphaka - Maphaka says that the thinking isn't really different and hopefully they can showcase their talent. Adds that the air is a bit thinner and he actually likes the cooler conditions. On the surfaces, he says that they have generally been great, with the off surface having some variable bounce, which they are used to back home as well.