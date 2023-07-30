Namibia were crowned champions of the Africa Qualifier and have booked their berth for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka next year, informed ICC on Sunday. Namibia became the third team to punch their tickets for the U19 World Cup 2024 through the Qualifier route. Last month, New Zealand went through from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier while Nepal advanced from Asia in February 2023. The three teams join 11 others — Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe — who automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the previous edition in 2022.

The Eagles were unbeaten through their run in the Africa Qualifier, winning all their games after their first match against Uganda was abandoned due to rain. The bowlers were at the top of their game as they managed to defend low totals, with Namibia's highest score being only 170 throughout the tournament.

After the washed-out game, Nambia faced off against Tanzania on 24 July. Captain Alexander Büsing-Volschenk top-scored with 39 to help Namibia post a decent total of 139. The bowlers all chipped in with wickets to skittle Tanzania out for just 33, recording a big 106-run win.

Kenya too suffered a similar fate in the next game as they were bowled out for just 64 after batting first against Namibia. The Eagles made light work of the chase, winning the game by 7 wickets inside 17 overs.

They brushed aside Sierra Leone by 83 runs with left-arm pacer Morris Gerhardt Kariata leading the way with a four-wicket haul.

Namibia finished the tournament on a high, defending a target of 149 against Nigeria with Peter-Daniel Blignaut recording a five-wicket haul in their 53-run win.

Two more spots are still up for grabs for the U19 Men's marquee event next year which will be determined through the Europe Regional Qualifier and Americas Regional Qualifier.

The Europe Qualifier will be held between August 6 to 12 in the Netherlands where the hosts will battle Guernsey, Italy, Jersey, Norway and Scotland for qualification. The Americas Qualifier will commence on August 11 with Argentina, Bermuda, hosts Canada, Suriname and USA participating in the event.

