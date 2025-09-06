Former BCCI President N Srinivasan recently made his return to cricket administration, after he was named chairman by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this week. With T20 cricket going through a major overhaul, CSK believe Srinivasan's return will take them back to where they belong, the pinnacle of franchise cricket. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Srinivasan takes active interest in the affairs of CSK, particularly when the franchise is expanding its base in overseas leagues such as SA 20 (Durban Super Giants) and the MLC (Durban Super Giants).

"At a time when world and franchise cricket is changing, the company needs his experience and wisdom to navigate through all the changes," the report said.

The report also revealed that Srinivasan is in constant touch with CSK icon MS Dhoni, the man of action at the franchise.

"CSK MD and CEO Viswanathan could not be reached but a CSK official said Srinivasan attends meetings and makes a serious contribution to the future plans for the franchise. He is apparently also in regular touch with MS Dhoni, the cricketing and the public face of Chennai Super Kings," the report added.

Srinivasan is also also adamant on building high performance centres and academies at various places.

The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) has called for an online AGM for September 27, and one of the main agenda is to re-appoint Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath as the directors.

The AGM notification says, "NOTICE is hereby given that the Eleventh Annual General Meeting of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited will be held at 11.00 A.M. [Indian Standard Time] (IST) on Saturday, the 27th September, 2025, through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business..."

The 80-year-old Srinivasan was appointed CSK chairman in the franchise's board meeting a couple of weeks ago.

"See, it's a great boon for CSK and he's been the best administrator for us and I'm very happy that he's come back into CSK. He'll be in an advisory role only because he doesn't travel much, but we'll be in contact with him.

"Both of us are in Chennai only. So he's in day-to-day contact with us," said Viswanathan, who added that Srinivasan would also oversee the management of the CSK' properties in SA20 and Major League Cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)