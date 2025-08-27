One of Indian cricket's greatest players, Ravichandran Ashwin, brought an end to his professional career as he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin, who last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 edition of the T20 league, had already retired from international cricket in December 2024, having announced his decision ahead of the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin's decision to quit the IPL comes as a shock, as rumors were linking him with a return to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the auction for the 2026 campaign.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin said that his time in Indian cricket has come to an end, but this phase also marks the beginning of a new chapter that would see him "explore" leagues across the world.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," he said.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," Ashwin added.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) policy, no Indian cricketer can participate in leagues abroad unless they retire from international cricket and also quit the Indian Premier League. Ashwin's decision to leave the IPL seems to have stemmed from his interest in playing cricket in different parts of the world.

Ashwin appeared in 221 IPL matches, making his debut in 2009. He cemented his status as one of the premier spinners in the T20 league with 187 wickets at an average of 30.22, an economy rate of 7.20, and a strike rate of 25.2. His best figures were 4/34, and he has one four-wicket haul.

Ashwin was also quite handy with the bat in the IPL in the latter part of his career, scoring 833 runs in 92 innings at an average of 13.01 and a strike rate of 118.15, with a highest score of 50.