India veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are arguably one of the most active couples on social media. These two never fail to amaze their fans with their entertaining videos and stunning pictures. Chahal, who got overlooked by the team management and was not named in the Indian squad for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, is also very active on social media, especially Instagram. Recently, his wife Dhanashree shared a series of picture, which gave a 'couple-goal' moment to the fans.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned choreographer shared pictures in a complete diva look, donning a gorgeous blue dress. As soon as the post went viral, Chahal could not hide his love for his dear wife and commented, "My Taj Mahal."

Earlier, Dhanashree had also boosted the confidence of Chahal after the player signed up for English county side Kent. Chahal came to an agreement with Kent after being overlooked by the national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and upcoming ODI World Cup.

"Always so proud of you. You are our legend," wrote Dhanashree on her Instagram story after Chahal signed up for Kent. "Let's show some more magic," she added.

Chahal will become the second Indian to be playing for the side after seamer Arshdeep Singh, who featured in five games for Kent in June-July, capturing 13 wickets.

"This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in a club statement.

Meanwhile, Kent head coach Paul Downton said: "We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured."

"He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad." Chahal, who is yet to make his Test debut with India, has played 33 First-Class matches, claiming 87 wickets at an average of 35.25, including three four-fors (in an innings) and a couple of fifers (in an innings). His best figures read 6 for 44 (innings) and 8 for 112 (game).

Considering his recent FC outings, he featured in two meetings for Haryana during the Ranji Trophy last season, bagging three wickets at an average of 92.33.

(With PTI Inputs)