Ahmed Shehzad has been known to be overtly critical of Pakistan cricket. The star Pakistan batter, who has fallen out with the country's Cricket Board, last played international cricket in 2019. He last played first-class and List A cricket in 2024. Earlier, he even quit the Pakistan Super League (PSL), alleging a lack of merit-based selection. "Ahmed Shehzad, this year you are not part of the PSL. Earlier, you have been part of a PSL-winning team. But in recent editions, you have been missing. Do you feel you are missing out?" the anchor asked Shehzad.

"Yes, it feels emotional at times. My batchmates are playing, and it feels really good to see them in action. I am that kind of a person. But of course, I also wonder what the reasons were. Why did this happen? If things had not gone this way... everything started in front of my eyes. I've spent 18 years in this field, and suddenly seeing it all slip away - I remember it all, and it makes me cry.

Ahmed Shehzad in tears after not being included in the PSL auction:



"My 9 year old son wanted me to play." pic.twitter.com/MwU79gHKWk — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) February 12, 2026

"The pain lasts two or three days. Your emotions go through a rollercoaster. At night, when I'm trying to sleep... what hurts me the most is that my son is nine, and he wanted me to play. He sleeps beside me, and now he's growing up. He says, 'Baba, I remember you used to play, but will I be able to remember you properly?'"

Recently, Shehzad tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over all-rounder Shadab Khan's selection in the team for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Shehzad voiced his concerns over Shadab's recent form, questioning the logic behind his selection.

"You're talking about Shadab. Tell me, what performance has he delivered? Who brought him into the team? Let this series pass first. The PCB has a different plan with Shadab, and he was included in the team for a different purpose," Shehzad said in an interview, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.