Watch: Mushtaq Ahmed Visits Cancer Patients With ICC World Cup Trophy

Former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed led the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in Lahore, paying a visit to cancer patients at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup posted the video of the visit in which Mushtaq can be seen talking with one of the patients, named Sabiha, who revealed Shoaib Malik was her favourite cricketer. She also spoke to Malik over phone during the trophy tour.

This is absolutely amazing.



As part of his visit to the @SKMCH on the #CWCTrophyTour, driven by @Nissan, @Mushy_online met Sabiha.



She told him her favourite player is @realshoaibmalik, so he got the Pakistan legend on the phone! pic.twitter.com/vMcOJQbGs3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 15, 2018

The ICC Cricket World Cup is slated to be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.

The trophy tour began from the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on August 27. It will travel across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities for a period of nine months.

ICC Chief Executive, David Richardson according to a press release said: "The Trophy Tour is a unique opportunity for fans around the world to be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup and by going to more countries and more cities than ever before we're giving people more opportunities to be part of this fantastic sporting event."

According to ICC, the trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing including Nepal, USA and Germany.

After covering Pakistan, the trophy will move to Bangladesh followed by Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales on 19 February, 2019.