A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh cricket team all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune. The case was reportedly filed by Rafiqul Islam whose son Rubel was killed on August 7 amid the ongoing protests in Bangladesh. The report stated that Rubel was part of a rally that took place on Ring Road in Adabor and that is where he was shot in the chest and abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital following the incident but he died on August 7. The case, which was filed with the Adabor police station in Dhaka, named Shakib as the 28th accused while popular Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed was the 55th accused. Both of them were former Awami League MPs in the parliament.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also named in the case along with 154 others. Around 400-500 unidentified persons were also accused, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named ex-skipper Faruque Ahmed on Wednesday as president after the resignation of Nazmul Hassan, a close ally of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nazmul, who also served as sports minister during Hasina's 15-year rule, wrote to the BCB to resign, board chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told AFP.

"His wish was granted," he said.

More than 450 people were killed during a month of student-led protests against Hasina's rule, before she quit as prime minister on August 5 and fled the country.

Chowdhury said Faruque was elected by the board's directors and "took charge immediately".

Nazmul had been BCB president since 2012, serving multiple terms, with his last tenure scheduled to end in 2025.

New president Faruque briefly captained Bangladesh in the 1994 ICC Trophy in Kenya and played seven one-day internationals.

He retired from the national team after the World Cup in 1999.

He also held the position of national chief selector between 2005 and 2014.

(With AFP inputs)