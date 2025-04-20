Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Arch-Rivals MI And CSK Come Up Against Each Other
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni-led CSK face Hardik Pandya's MI in desperate hunt for revival.
MI vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates: The two traditional giants of the Indian Premier League (IPL) stand in an unfamiliar territory ahead of the 38th match of the season. Placed 7th and 10th in the points table, both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are desperate for a victory, if they are to boost their playoffs hopes. CSK were finally able to put an end to their losing streak against Lucknow Super Giants. Now they face an MI side that hasn't found its best form this season yet, despite the return of marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah. As the two sides square off in Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium is likely to be dressed in yellow, in the love for the eternal MS Dhoni. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match -
- 18:53 (IST)
- 18:47 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: The return leg of IPL's Clasico!Chennai Super Kings' poor form may take the sheen off the return leg of this year's IPL Clasico but for Mumbai Indians, the contest will present a challenge to change strategy in order to maintain their winning run on Sunday. Mumbai Indians have done well to resurrect their faltering campaign with two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but Hardik Pandya's seventh-placed side still needs to steer through mid-table traffic with several other teams in a similar situation.
- 18:38 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Hardik against Dhoni!It will be interesting to see a veteran captain MS Dhoni coming up against a young captain Hardik Pandya as two most successful teams in IPL history face each other at Wankhede Stadium. Notably, Dhoni is back as CSK captain as their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the season.
- 18:28 (IST)MI vs CSK Live: Have a look at squads -Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh PuthurChennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre
