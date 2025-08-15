Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Mumbai Indians need to show patience when it comes to their foreign recruits. In a discussion regarding the IPL 2026 auctions on YouTube, Chopra pointed out that MI once had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green in their squad but decided to let all of them go. While their performances for MI were not special, they all went on to prove their mettle for other teams. Chopra said that the lack of patience has not worked out in MI's favour and pointed out that they have gone on to become crowning jewels in their own rights.

"The Mumbai Indians figure out everyone before time. I am going to take four names, who they had, but they let them go. So could the overseas player management have been better? They had Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David and Cameron Green, and all in one year. These four players were together with them in the squad, and now not even one is there," he said.

"The Mumbai Indians have a very rich legacy of spotting talent, but they would definitely want to change one thing. Just as they are with Indian talent, maybe they will have to exercise a bit more patience with their overseas recruits, especially the greenhorns they catch. You let them go as small stones, but they get carved over time, and then they become a crowning jewel in somebody's crown," Chopra added.

Chopra also picked Cameron Green to become the costliest buy in the IPL 2026 auctions.

"Cameron Green, I feel he could be the most expensive player in the auction. Since he has returned from injury, his batting form is already incredible. He is not yet ready to bowl, but will start bowling at some stage. He is batting in the top order at the moment because he is not bowling," Chopra said.

"If he starts bowling and considering the batting ability he has, he could actually break the bank. People will spend a lot of money on him. That's what I feel. So this auction could be in Cameron Green's name," he added.