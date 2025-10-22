Less than a month remains for the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams to announce their list of retained players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the IPL auction is likely to be held around December 15, while the retention deadline is on November 15. This means that the team management of various franchises is already in a huddle to decide their next move. Though it will be a mini auction, teams are expected to go big for their required players.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians last won the IPL in 2020 and will be eager to break their trophy drought. Keeping that in mind, a report in Times of India has claimed that the franchise is eager to rope in Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan, who incidentally is a former MI player. The report adds that although several other franchises are interested in the wicketkeeper-batter, MI is leading the race. Kishan has also been approached, but nothing has been finalized.

Apart from MI, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are also interested in Kishan. All the teams are looking for a top wicketkeeper-batter, and Kishan suits the bill. Though South Africa's Ryan Rickelton performed well for MI as an opener and wicketkeeper in IPL 2025, Kishan's main advantage is that he is Indian, which gives the team more flexibility in choosing their four overseas players in the XI. The report added that “it also allows them to be ready for life after Rohit Sharma.” Rohit is 38 now.

While nothing concrete has been confirmed regarding the auction, it is almost certain that the retention deadline for the franchises will be November 15. Teams will have to submit the names of the players they want to retain ahead of the new season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the previous edition of the IPL, which was also their maiden title victory in the tournament in 18 years. Rajat Patidar was named captain of the franchise after they let go of former skipper Faf du Plessis, and the Madhya Pradesh cricketer will continue to lead the defending champions in the next edition as well.

The 2026 auction will be crucial for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, who finished last and second-last, respectively, in the previous edition.