A dominant Mumbai closed in on an outright win with bonus point against Hyderabad on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash, reducing the hosts to 166 for seven after enforcing follow-on in Hyderabad on Saturday. Lanky spinner Himanshu Singh returned with superb figures of 27-10-39-3 while pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/68) and Mohit Avasthi (2/54) chipped in as well, bowling out Hyderabad for 267 in their first innings after the hosts had resumed the third day's play on 138/2 in reply to Mumbai's 560.

Musheer Khan, opener Akhil Herwadkar and injury substitute Onkar Tarmale took one wicket each as Hyderabad, buried under scoreboard pressure, conceded a huge lead of 293 runs.

Tarmale came into the playing eleven after Atharva Ankolekar was ruled out of the game due to an injury he suffered on Day Two. Ankolekar was stretchered off the field.

There was no change in fortunes for Hyderabad, for whom India pacer Mohammed Siraj is playing his first Ranji game this season, as their batters cut a sorry figure against persistent Mumbai bowlers.

It was Avasthi (3/31) and Musheer (3/38) who caused the damage, as Hyderabad crawled to 166 for seven at stumps with another 127 runs in deficit in their second innings with only three wickets in hand and an entire day's play left.

Delhi, on the other hand, showed gumption in their second innings on the third day after being dominated by Chhattisgarh on the first two.

Delhi reached 158/3 in the second innings with another 131 runs in deficit, as Chhattisgarh had piled up 505 in their first innings in response to their opponents' 216.

Priyansh Arya fell for 82 off 57 balls with 15 fours and a six, leading Delhi's counterattack with opener Sanat Sangwan making 40 in a 123-run opening stand.

Skipper Ayush Badoni was batting on 30 at stumps.

Himachal Pradesh were 102 runs ahead overall as they took a lead of 64 runs in the first innings, and reached 33 for no loss when the stumps were drawn.

In reply to HP's 406, hosts Rajasthan were bowled out for 342 despite a fine century from Manav Suthar (120 off 133 balls; 7 fours, 4 sixes) and half-centuries from Ajay Kukna and Amol Chelani, another injury substitute in this round of Ranji Trophy.

Aryaman Dhaliwal claimed 5/101 and Mukul Negi returned 4/108 for HP.

No play was possible between Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rains, with the visitors placed precariously at 150 for six in reply to the hosts' 233 in Puducherry.

Chandigarh Trounce Kerala

Chandigarh bowlers tore through Kerala batting line-up for a second time to carry their side to an emphatic innings and 92-run victory on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Saturday.

Kerala resumed from overnight 21 for two and required to score 256 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

But off-spinner Vishu Kashyap (3/41) and pacer Rohit Dhanda (4/38) wreaked havoc as the home side was bowled out for 185.

For Kerala, Vishnu Vinod (56) and Salman Nizar (53) added 63 runs for a steady fifth wicket stand, but it only delayed the inevitable.

The result helped Chandigarh to grab seven points, including a bonus point for an innings win, and move up to seventh in the group with 8 points.

Kerala also have 8 points, but were pushed down to eighth because Chandigarh have a win under their belt.

