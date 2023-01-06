BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, announced the 2023 and 2024 Asian cricket calendar on Twitter on Thursday. After his post, PCB chief Najam Sethi took a sarcastic jibe at him for "unilaterally announcing" the Asian Cricket Council's two-year calendar. "Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," wrote Sethi on Twitter quoting Jay Shah's post.

After Sethi's statement, ACC hit back, suggesting the calendar was shared on December 2022 with all the members, including the Pakistan board but no response came from them. A few other members, however, did share their take on the schedule and structure, said a release from ACC.

However, what Najam Sethi says is contrary to the statement of ACC. In his recent interview, the PCB chief had claimed that he didn't receive any mail regarding the "structure of pathway" for the 2023-23 ACC calendar.

"Mujhe to nahi mili ji aur before I tweeted maine sabko consult kia ke bhai hame mila ke nahi mila, unhone kaha nahi mila (I didn't get the mail, nor did my mates at PCB," Sethi told SportsTak.

"The point is it's good to consult. Look even if they have mailed, they haven't consulted us. They have taken a unilateral decision. And even if we are not in the development committee, you could have asked us, 'If this is okay with you. Do you have any bilaterals?'," added the new PCB chairman.

It has to be noted that Sethi had made the comments before the ACC statement was released.

