Former India star and World Cup winner Suresh Raina has delivered a scathing assessment of the ongoing boycott row surrounding the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speaking on the sidelines of the tournament's build-up, Raina placed the blame for the current crisis squarely on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and issued a stark warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their potential withdrawal. The controversy ignited after Bangladesh was removed from the tournament following their refusal to travel to India, citing security concerns. The ICC subsequently replaced them with Scotland. Raina, however, was quick to dismiss these security claims as baseless.

"I think whatever happened with Bangladesh, we provided the security, everything was there. I think it's their fault," Raina stated bluntly in a chat with NDTV on the sidelines of World Legends Pro T20 League.

"If they would have come to India, it would have been different because the Bangladesh team is very, very strong. Their spinners know the conditions really well. I think they're going to lose out so much," Raina added.

Recalling his own experiences playing in major tournaments in India, including the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup, Raina described the atmosphere as a "festival" that every team should want to be part of.

Suresh Raina's Warning To Mohsin Naqvi

With Pakistan currently weighing up a "solidarity boycott" or a partial withdrawal, Raina had a blunt message for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who has been talking about a potential pullout from the T20 World Cup for a while now. He warned Pakistan against withdrawing from the T20 World Cup, as such a step would invite strict action from the ICC.

"As the ICC chairman said, they're going to take strict action against those who are not coming to India," he told NDTV.

Raina suggested that by not coming to India, the boards are "going to lose out so much," given the commercial and cultural gravity of Indian cricket.

With India entering the tournament as defending champions and the world's top-ranked side, Raina argued that avoiding the competition only robs the fans and the teams of the highest level of cricket.

Despite his criticism of the BCB's decision, Raina expressed disappointment from a purely cricketing perspective. He acknowledged that a Bangladesh team featuring world-class spinners would have been a massive threat in subcontinental conditions.

Raina's comments align with the firm posture taken by the ICC, which has reportedly threatened "never-before-seen" sanctions, including the potential suspension of membership, for teams that boycott the event. As the PCB prepares for its final decision on Monday, 2 February, Raina's message is clear: the cost of staying away far outweighs any political statement.

Speaking about the World Legends Pro T20 League, Raina said, "I think this league really brings everyone together. The players are genuinely enjoying themselves and playing with a lot of freedom. There's a strong focus on entertaining the crowd, and that's what the World Legends Pro T20 League is all about. The stadium is beautiful, the crowds have been turning up in big numbers, and the atmosphere in Goa is vibrant and full of energy. It's been a wonderful experience to be part of it."