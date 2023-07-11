The popularity of MS Dhoni in Chennai has gained legendary status over the years and his long relationship with Chennai Super Kings means that any appearance from him is bound to attract massive fanfare. During the trailer launch of Dhoni's production film, LGM, Dhoni was asked to give a speech and he said something on stage that left his fans in frenzy. Dhoni said that this is the first time he was visiting Chennai since winning a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title with CSK and he went on to quote a line from the famous “Whistle Podu” chant. He said - “Chennai Super Kings'ku Periya Whistle Adinga” (Big whistles for Chennai Super Kings) and the video has gone viral all over social media.

During the event, the CSK skipper shed light on his relationship with Deepak Chahar and jokingly called the pacer a "drug".

"Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he - if he is around, you would think, why he is here - good part is that he is maturing but he takes time & that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won't see him mature (smiles)," said Dhoni.

Chahar first came into Dhoni's contact when he was roped in by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016. After RPS's stay in the tournament came to an end after the conclusion of the 2017 season, Chahar was roped in by the returning Chennai Super Kings which was led by none other than the 'Thala'.

Earlier, Chahar had revealed that back in 2018, CSK coach Stephen Fleming was reluctant to play him from the start of the season. But, Dhoni was hell-bent on giving the seamer all 14 games.

"Interestingly, Fleming had selected me for my batting than my bowling after I hit five sixes during a practice match. Unfortunately, I suffered a hamstring injury and had to sit out for most of the 2016 season," Chahar had said on Breakfast With Champions.

"In the 2017 edition, the team's combination was set, and I got to play a few games. In 2018, CSK picked me in the auction, and Fleming was reluctant to play me, while Mahi bhai disagreed and stated, 'He will play all the 14 games this season'," he added.