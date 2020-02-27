 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni's Video Of Driving Pitch Roller Goes Viral. Watch

Updated: 27 February 2020 17:07 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

A video has surfaced on internet, in which MS Dhoni is seen driving a pitch roller inside the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

MS Dhonis Video Of Driving Pitch Roller Goes Viral. Watch
MS Dhoni will start his preparations for the IPL 2020 on March 3. © AFP

MS Dhoni is all set to return to the field as he will once don the captain's armband for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But before he gets down to action for CSK, a video has surfaced in which he is seen driving a pitch roller inside the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the 38-year-old can be seen driving the roller on a practice pitch. Dhoni has been regularly seen at JSCA Stadium and was even seen training with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy players a little while back.

Dhoni will start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league from March 3 in Chennai along with Suresh Raina.

Speaking to IANS, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan had said: "Dhoni will reach Chennai on March 2 and will start training the next day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Raina will also be training with him, but there will be no international player as of now."

The IPL 2020 will see the return of Dhoni to cricketing action as the wicket-keeper is on a break since playing in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni is all set to return to the field in IPL 2020
  • He will don the captain's armband for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL
  • Dhoni's video of driving a pitch roller has surfaced on internet
Related Articles
Pragyan Ojha Reveals Why Bowlers Praise MS Dhoni
Pragyan Ojha Reveals Why Bowlers Praise MS Dhoni
IPL: MS Dhoni To Start Training With Chennai Super Kings From March 2
IPL: MS Dhoni To Start Training With Chennai Super Kings From March 2
"Tiger Saw A Tiger": MS Dhoni Wows Fans With His Photography Skills
"Tiger Saw A Tiger": MS Dhoni Wows Fans With His Photography Skills
MS Dhoni "Changed Indian Team Like Anything": Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni "Changed Indian Team Like Anything": Suresh Raina
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
"MS Dhoni Saw Through What Sourav Ganguly Started": Former Pakistan Captain
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.