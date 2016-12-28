 
MS Dhoni's Pakistani Fan Makes Heads Turn at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Updated: 28 December 2016

The fan stood out from the crowd as he sported Pakistan cricket team's ODI jersey with India's limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni's name and number (7) on the back.

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most popular cricketers in the world. © AFP

A Pakistani fan grabbed eyeballs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he cheered for his team against Australia in a rather unique manner during the 2nd Test.

The fan stood out from the crowd as he sported Pakistan cricket team's ODI jersey with India's limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni's name and number (7) on the back.

The picture went viral and warmed the hearts of cricket fans across both countries.

Considering the current mood in India and Pakistan, wearing jerseys or rooting for the neighbouring country can be risky business.

Earlier this month, an Indian cricket fan Ripon Chowdhury was detained by the local police in Assam after he wore a jersey with the Shahid Afridi's number embossed on it during a cricket match.

"It is shameful that such an incident should take place. It is sad that politics is being played with cricket," the Pakistani all-rounder had said at the time.

In a similar incident in February, a Pakistani fan of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hoisting the Indian flag on the roof of his house, before the court granted him bail in Okara, Punjab.

Poll of the day

