MS Dhoni's Pakistani Fan Makes Heads Turn at Melbourne Cricket Ground

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most popular cricketers in the world. © AFP

A Pakistani fan grabbed eyeballs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he cheered for his team against Australia in a rather unique manner during the 2nd Test.

The fan stood out from the crowd as he sported Pakistan cricket team's ODI jersey with India's limited-overs skipper MS Dhoni's name and number (7) on the back.

A spectator wearing a Pakistani cricket jersey during the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the MCG! ??#AusvPak

pic @CricFit pic.twitter.com/B6315fflZa — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 28, 2016

The picture went viral and warmed the hearts of cricket fans across both countries.

@mohanstatsman @CricFit it's love for cricket.tats stupendous.Those who loves the Game will enjoy good cricket be it from opponent — #BeingJaved (@jafa4ulv) December 28, 2016

@mohanstatsman @cricfit Dhoni is more loved in Pakistan, I m one of his millions fan. I watch Indian cricket only because of Dhoni. — Glorious Past (@PastGlorious) December 28, 2016

As a sports lover I loved this picture n want to see more such pictures. Hope we'll see test cricket between Pak n IND soon.@mohanstatsman — khan Agha ??? ??? (@Khanaghaa) December 28, 2016

Considering the current mood in India and Pakistan, wearing jerseys or rooting for the neighbouring country can be risky business.

Earlier this month, an Indian cricket fan Ripon Chowdhury was detained by the local police in Assam after he wore a jersey with the Shahid Afridi's number embossed on it during a cricket match.

"It is shameful that such an incident should take place. It is sad that politics is being played with cricket," the Pakistani all-rounder had said at the time.

In a similar incident in February, a Pakistani fan of Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was sentenced to 10 years in prison for hoisting the Indian flag on the roof of his house, before the court granted him bail in Okara, Punjab.