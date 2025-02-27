Former India captain MS Dhoni has opened up on his equation with star batter Virat Kohli. While their on-the-field camaraderie is a secret to none, Dhoni isn't great in staying touch with people off the field. While his current and former teammates have complained about not being able to contact Dhoni when he is not playing cricket. However, with Kohli, Dhoni seems to share a special bond. For the unversed, Dhoni texted Kohli after the latter decided to step down as captain of the Indian test team in January 2022, just after the tour of South Africa.

Kohli, during an interaction, had revealed that Dhoni was the only one who contacted him during the tough times.

"Let me tell you one thing: when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I had played previously; that was MS Dhoni. Many people have my number. On TV, people give lots of suggestions; people have a lot to say. But none of the people who had my number sent me a message," said Kohli.

Now, Dhoni has opened up on his special gesture for Kohli, admitting that he is "not great" in keeping touch with people. In a viral video, a fan asked Dhoni about his equation with Kohli during an event.

"It's deja vu. I was asked a similar question recently; you will see the answer during the IPL. I'm not great when it comes to being in touch with people but yeah, certain times when someone needs you, you just drop in a message," Dhoni said in the video.

Speaking during an interview in 2022, Kohli had opened up on his struggles and the text he received from Dhoni during those tough times.

"That respect [with Dhoni], that connection you have with someone, when it is genuine, it shows like this, because there is no insecurity with either of us. Neither does he [Dhoni] need anything from me, nor do I need anything from him. Neither of us suffers from insecurity. I can only say: if I want to say something to someone, I reach out to that person individually if I want to help.

"I mean, if you give the suggestions in front of the world, it has no value for me. If it is for my improvement, you can talk with me one-on-one, (tell me) that I genuinely want you to do well. I live life with a lot of honesty, so I can see through such things. I am not saying that it doesn't matter to me, but you see the real thing. I can only say that. When you play for such a long time, when you play with honesty, the only one who looks out for you is the almighty. Until I play, until I am worthy of playing, I will play this way," he had said.