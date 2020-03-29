MS Dhoni, despite being from away from international cricket for well around eight months, continues to be one of the the most popular cricketers around the globe. The former India skipper enjoys a massive fan-following not just in India but in different parts of the world. However, when he began his international career in December 2004, no body, not even him, would have thought that he would go on to become one of most successful cricketers to have played the game. In fact, like many players who come from small cities, Dhoni also had minimum ambitions. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who shared dressing room with Dhoni during his early days, recalled that all he wanted was to "make 30 lakh from playing cricket". Jaffer, who retired from all forms of cricket earlier this month, was intercating with his fans on micro-blogging site Twitter.