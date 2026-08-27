MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are almost synonymous. The World Cup-winning former India captain did not play a single match in IPL 2026, and yet he was one of the most discussed CSK figures throughout the entire season. Dhoni is 45, and while his playing role has diminished in recent years, he remains an inspirational figure within the CSK ranks. The IPL 2027 retention dates are not yet known, but before that, a story by Cricblogger claimed that Dhoni asked for a 25 per cent stake in CSK before reducing it to 20 per cent. He was then apparently offered a 5.5 per cent stake by the franchise.

Former India player Aakash Chopra, who also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, said the claim was unrealistic and even called it a planted story.

"There was talk of 1.7 to 1.8 billion when RCB were bought just now. Chennai Super Kings is the same kind of franchise. You can do the valuation however you want, but this is the franchise that has five trophies and has multiple franchises outside India as well," Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

"They have got a legacy and a lot going for them. Chennai Super Kings is a serious, serious brand. If it's worth 1.8 billion and Dhoni has asked for a 25 per cent stake in that, it is unrealistic. This isn't possible. No one gives 400 million to anyone. In fact, you have to invest 400 million to get a 25 per cent stake. It is a bizarre number. Nobody is going to give anyone 25 per cent in an IPL team."

Chopra went on to say that even a 5.5 per cent stake is a tall ask.

"Then there was talk of 3.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent. I am saying that even if it's 5.5 per cent, just think about how much money it is. Two per cent, three per cent, or five per cent, that is an incredible amount of money," Chopra said.

"I feel it is a planted story. I don't know who has planted it. Asking for 25 per cent, then refusing 25 per cent, then giving 3.5 per cent and then settling for 5.5 per cent after an estrangement, I do feel that it isn't true. Because I don't have verified information, I can't call it fake news. But I have a feeling that it's not a true story."

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