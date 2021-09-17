Captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday urged people to take the vaccine against coronavirus and continue to wear masks in public. Dhoni is taking part in a public health campaign titled "Vaccine Podu, Mask Podu." The public health campaign is undertaken by Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a multi-specialty healthcare chain, a press note said. Dhoni was roped in as the brand ambassador for Kauvery Hospitals recently. "Our safety is in our hands...kandiappa vaccine podu...mask podu..." said the former India cricket team skipper.

The CSK captain is presently in Dubai with the IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise for the second phase of IPL-14 which would resume on September 19 after being suspended mid-way in May owing to multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble then.