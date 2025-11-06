Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL), have received a major boost, months ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament. Former captain and franchise icon MS Dhoni is set to extend his stay with CSK, for another season at least. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has made it clear that Dhoni will not retire and will feature in the upcoming edition of the IPL. "No, he is not retiring for this (2026) IPL," Viswanathan said at an event recently.

On being asked about Dhoni's retirement date, he added: "I will ask him and get back to you."

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is currently the oldest player in the league at 44.

Last season, Dhoni took over the CSK captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad but the five-time champions finished 10th on the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

Dhoni managed 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 marked a significant drop from the explosive 220.55 he recorded in the previous season.

Off the field, Dhoni recently completed drone pilot training and became an expert in aviation technology.

The former India captain completed his course from Garuda Aerospace, India's leading drone manufacturer and DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) in Chennai, of which he is also brand ambassador.

The social media reacted positively to the news of Dhoni becoming a certified drone pilot. The milestone marks a pivotal moment as one of India's most celebrated sports icons steps into the future of aviation technology.

After completing the rigorous training program, Dhoni is now certified to fly drones, highlighting their potential to transform India's growth story. The training is a critical step toward promoting certified and safe drone operations, combining theoretical ground classes with intensive practical flying sessions on simulators and actual drones.

Dhoni's instructors announced his achievement in a social media post on X and Facebook, which was liked a reposted by many social media users.

(With IANS Inputs)