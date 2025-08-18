Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni may not look to become a coach in the future. Chopra explained that coaching takes up a lot of time and considering how Dhoni have struck a balance between his life and IPL career, it seems unlikely that he will be looking to take up the job of India coach. Chopra added that in the recent times, most people have opted for a stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the 2-month time but Dhoni is unlikely to consider that option.

“That is a big one. I don't think he is interested. Coaching is a difficult job. Coaching keeps you as busy as you were when playing and sometimes even more than that. You have a family and you say that you have done the same thing your entire life, you have lived your life out of a suitcase and you don't want to do that job now," Chopra said on YouTube.

“That is why a lot of players don't get into coaching and even if they do, it's a two-month IPL stint. However, if you become a full-time Indian head coach, it's a commitment of 10 months a year."

There has been a lot of chatter over Dhoni's future in the IPL but nothing concrete has been confirmed from either the player or Chennai Super Kings.

“There were certain holes that we need to plug in. I think our batting order is quite sorted out now. Rutu (Gaikwad) will be coming back. A small auction is coming in December. You know some holes are there, and we will try to plug those in. But again, you have to be at your best at the start of the tournament. You have to get the planning right. You have to use the resources in the best possible manner. Even the fans feel disappointed, but also the fact is the players always feel more disappointed than the fans. So we do talk about the processes. But at the same time here. We do want the result to come to our side. Last year wasn't there. But looking ahead we will try to sort out most of the things. And we will hopefully be at our best,” Dhoni said at the launch of Maxvision Eye Super Speciality hospital in Chennai.