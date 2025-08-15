Former India pacer S Sreesanth has narrated a hilarious incident involving legendary wicketkeeper MS Dhoni from his playing days. Speaking to Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel, Sreesanth recalled how Dhoni once shouted at him and told him to get to his field position instead of looking for his girlfriend in the ground. Sreesanth went on to claim that Dhoni thought he would catch a girlfriend from every ground, while also highlighting how his dating life was back then.



"There were so many girlfriends in those days that he thought I would catch a girlfriend from every ground," Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth was a vital cog as India lifted the T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 titles under the leadership of Dhoni.

Sreesanth also recalled how Dhoni once told him that he has the potential of going far in his career, adding that he couldn't understand what his potential was back then.

"The one captain, the one friend who made me understand that my potential could have taken me high, but you could not understand your own potential," he added.

Recently, Sreesanth opened up on his iconic celebration after dismissing Matthew Hayden during the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 against Australia, saying that the celebration was "straight out of wrestling".

Sreesanth's celebration after dismissing Hayden, the third wicket down for the Aussies in the all-important semifinal while chasing 189 runs set by India is one of the most iconic moments of his career. Sreesanth sent Hayden's stump out for a toss and then slapped the pitch with his hands thrice, just like a referee does in professional wrestling while a wrestler makes an attempt at defeating his opponent via pinfall.

Speaking on 'Cheeky Singles' on JioHotstar, Sreesanth said, "Many people do not know why I did that celebration. Matthew Hayden was a big guy, and I had clean bowled him. That is why that celebration was straight out of wrestling, where the referee hits the floor thrice before declaring you out."