 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter

Updated: 26 July 2018 13:17 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent football fan.

MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter
MS Dhoni played football with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. © Twitter

India's limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent football fan. After the Twenty20 International (T20I) and one-day international (ODI) series against England, MS Dhoni decided to take a break from his cricketing duties and played football with Bollywood actor and Dhadak movie star Ishaan Khatter. Dhoni was also seen giving tips to Ishan, who is a younger brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, Dhoni added another feather to his cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. He achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 18426 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (14234), Australia's Ponting (13704), Sri Lankan Jayasuriya (13430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12650) are followed by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul Haq (11739), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (11579), Ganguly (11363), Dravid (10889), Lara (10405) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (10290) in the list.

Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent football fan
  • MS Dhoni decided to take a break from his cricketing duties
  • Dhoni played football with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter
MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter
'Hand And Head Coordination': MS Dhoni's Formula For Rishabh Pant's Success
Watch: MS Dhoni Chats With Singer Rahul Vaidya In Bathroom
Watch: MS Dhoni Chats With Singer Rahul Vaidya In Bathroom
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Profile Goof-Up By BCCI Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.