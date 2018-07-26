MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter

India's limited-overs wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ardent football fan. After the Twenty20 International (T20I) and one-day international (ODI) series against England , MS Dhoni decided to take a break from his cricketing duties and played football with Bollywood actor and Dhadak movie star Ishaan Khatter. Dhoni was also seen giving tips to Ishan, who is a younger brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Dhoni spotted playing football in Mumbai.!! pic.twitter.com/E5BYHOq1FI — DHONIsm™ ?? (@DHONIism) July 23, 2018

Ishaan Khatter and MS Dhoni play football pic.twitter.com/0HxJmSt5k4 — vicky koire (@vickykoire2012) July 25, 2018

Recently, Dhoni added another feather to his cap as he became fourth Indian and 12th overall in ODI history to score 10,000 runs. He achieved the milestone during second ODI against England at Lord's.

Dhoni has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya on the elite list.

What an achievement, what a player. @msdhoni becomes the 12th player to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3yJ3Ktaffk — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2018

Tendulkar is on top of the list with 18426 runs in ODIs. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (14234), Australia's Ponting (13704), Sri Lankan Jayasuriya (13430) and Mahela Jayawardene (12650) are followed by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul Haq (11739), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (11579), Ganguly (11363), Dravid (10889), Lara (10405) and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan (10290) in the list.

Dhoni is only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to touch the 10000-run mark. Sangakkara was the first designated wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.