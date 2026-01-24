India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s trophy-collecting icon MS Dhoni started his practice in Ranchi ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year. The official Instagram handle of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) posted a brief video of Dhoni padding up and picking up his bat, calling him "Pride of JSCA". "Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni," said the caption of the post. With his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in red-hot form in domestic cricket, CSK, the five-time champions, still have 44-year-old superstar Dhoni as their marquee player, and they would be aiming to make it six titles this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jharkhand State Cricket Association (@cricketjsca)



Last season, CSK finished at the bottom, with just four wins in 14 matches. Dhoni had a lacklustre season, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Gaikwad's absence due to injury. Fans would be hoping that the 'Finisher Thala' will unleash his fury after a tough 2025 season, with the arrival of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the franchise in a trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR), putting Dhoni's future in the spotlight.

Dhoni is one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, with a strike rate of 137.45 and 24 fifties with a best score of 84*.

The emergence of young, hard-hitting stars Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel was the best thing for CSK last season. Ahead of this season, they got two record-breaking buys in UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crores, making them the most expensive uncapped players in tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings: Full squad for IPL 2026: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 Cr), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 Cr), Matt Henry (Rs 2 Cr).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)