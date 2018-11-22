MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Came Out To Bat Before Yuvraj Singh In ICC World Cup 2011 Final vs Sri Lanka

MS Dhoni guided India to its second ICC World Cup in Mumbai on April 2, 2011, and the moment of Dhoni hitting the winning six straight down the ground remains forever etched in fans' minds. Years after the herculean effort by the Indian cricket team, Dhoni opened up on why had he promoted himself up the batting order, before Yuvraj Singh, who was in great touch during the tournament. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 91 off 79 balls, was adjudged the man of the match.

"I knew most of the bowlers of Sri Lanka as they were part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier. I promoted myself because Muralitharan was bowling at that time. I have played him a lot in the CSK nets and I was confident that I will be able to score runs freely against him," Dhoni was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"That was one of the main reasons why I pushed myself up the order during the final," Dhoni further said.

Since that tournament, Dhoni has often been seen finishing games for India in style, by hitting a six.

In the final, India lost both openers - Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar - early and were steadied by a 83-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

After Kohli's dismissal, Dhoni took the onus on him and forged a solid 109-run partnership with Gambhir (97) to motor India forward in the run-chase.

With 27 runs required off the last four overs, Dhoni and Yuvraj played patiently to move India closer to the target.

And it was in the 49th over, when Dhoni pummelled a Nuwan Kulasekara length ball and brought the coveted trophy home after 28 years.