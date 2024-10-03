Former India spinner Harbhajan has recalled the post-match scenes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling clash to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB hosted CSK in the last league stage match of the season for both teams, trailing the five-time champions by just two points in the league table. Due to their inferior net run rate, RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more to reach the playoffs. They did so by beating CSK and putting them out of contention too.

In the final over of the match, CSK needed 17 runs to make it to the top four. RCB captain Faf du Plessis gave the ball to Yash Dayal.

As Dayal bowled the first ball of the final over, CSK great MS Dhoni hammered a six, putting the rookie pacer under extreme pressure.

But, Dayal got rid of Dhoni on the very next ball to take the game away from CSK. The victory sparked wild celebrations in the RCB camp, including the players on the outfield.

However, RCB's victory celebration led to a massive controversy as CSK great Dhoni left the field without shaking hands with the opposition players.

Harbhajan, who was on commentary duty in Bengaluru, has now revealed insider details on the incident. He revealed that Dhoni lost his cool that day and punched a screen while walking back to the dressing room.

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens," Dhoni said in an interaction with Sports Yaari.

Sharing his views on Dhoni's uncertain IPL future, Harbhajan added: "Yes, but he was not so calm that day. Maybe because his dream of retiring with the trophy was shattered in front of his eyes that day. Because after winning the trophy, Dhoni could have retired in 2023. But this is MS Dhoni's decision. Maybe we will see him this year and next year as well. It depends on him. We are no one to tell him when he should retire, if he is fit, he can play for CSK for the next 10 years. Who are we to tell him when and for how long to play."