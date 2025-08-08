Former India captain MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a great bond on and off the pitch. The two have often revealed that they enjoyed each other's company away from action on the pitch. Kohli made his India debut under the leadership of Dhoni and the two shared the dressing room for more than a decade before the latter's retirement in 2020. Speaking at an event in Chennai recently, Dhoni made a stunning revelation about Kohli, praising his former teammate's singing, dancing, and mimicry skills. "He also sings well. He is a good singer. He is a good dancer. He is good in mimicry. If he is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining," Dhoni said in a viral video from the event.

MS Dhoni about Virat Kohli in a recent event in Chennai .



“A Good Singer, Dancer, Good in Mimicry and if he is the mood he is very very entertaining!” pic.twitter.com/MnLJmuojQR — Yash MSdian (@itzyash07) August 6, 2025

Dhoni and Kohli could be reunited soon when Argentine football sensation Lionel Messi is reportedly set to visit India for the second time later this year in December.

It has also been reported that Messi could be seen playing cricket on the occasion, that too against Dhoni and Kohli.

"Messi will be at Wankhede Stadium on December 14. He is likely to play a cricket match, too, with former and current cricketers. The organisers will come up with a complete schedule once everything is finalised," a MCA source told the Indian Express.

Messi will reportedly visit three different cities -- Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi -- from December 13 to 15, during his India visit. It has been reported that in Kolkata, Messi will be felicitated at the iconic Eden Gardens.

As per the Times of India, Messi will also be a part of a football workshop for children and launch a football clinic in Kolkata during his visit. A seven-a-side tournament called the "GOAT CUP" will also be organised in his honour at the Eden Gardens.

Messi, 38 at present, remains an active player on the international circuit with Argentina but is playing club football in the United States of America, a retirement destination for marquee players. Messi, at present, plays for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami but is still hopeful of retaining the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner was pivotal in Argentina's FIFA World Cup success in Qatar three years ago. Though Messi's quality has reduced over the last couple of years, he still has what it takes to better some of the finest players in the world.