There has been a lot of chatter when it comes to MS Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni took over as CSK captain once again with Ruturaj Gaikwad suffering an injury during IPL 2025 but the entire season was filled with rumours of Dhoni's retirement. However, nothing official was announced by the player or the franchise with Dhoni still keeping his future a secret. During a recent event, the veteran cricketer was asked once again about his CSK future and he had a clear answer.

“I have always said that there is a lot of time for me to decide, but if you are asking about coming back in a yellow jersey I will always be in a yellow jersey, whether I am playing or not, is a different matter.”

“Me and CSK, we are together," Dhoni said during an event recently. “You know, even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years."

Dhoni has been a part of the CSK side since the first IPL season back in 2008 and under his captaincy, they have won the title a record-equaling five times. Dhoni opened up about the bond that he shares with the side and how the relationship with the team and the city has developed.

“I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. CSK just happened. I think it's good for Chennai. So, today it's good for me also," he said.

It was a forgettable season for CSK in IPL 2025 as they finished last in the points table. Dhoni opened up about the season and said that they need to learn from their mistakes.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also," Dhoni concluded.